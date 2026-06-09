RBI moves to ease overseas investor rules for listed companies
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is making moves to let nonresident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and other overseas investors put more money into Indian listed companies, without the hassle of extra paperwork.
Right now, there are limits on how much they can invest before they need to register as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), which comes with a bunch of compliance rules.
Budget 2026: individual 10% group 24%
As of Budget 2026, individuals like NRIs and OCIs can now invest up to 10% in a company, up from 5%, and the total group limit has more than doubled from 10% to 24%.
RBI says even higher limits are coming, though the exact numbers are not out yet.
The idea is simple: attract more foreign money, boost market liquidity, and make investing in India smoother for people abroad.