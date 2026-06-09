RBI moves to ease overseas investor rules for listed companies

Budget 2026: individual 10% group 24%

As of Budget 2026, individuals like NRIs and OCIs can now invest up to 10% in a company, up from 5%, and the total group limit has more than doubled from 10% to 24%.

RBI says even higher limits are coming, though the exact numbers are not out yet.

The idea is simple: attract more foreign money, boost market liquidity, and make investing in India smoother for people abroad.