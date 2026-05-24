RBI mulls lenders locking financed smartphones after 90 days

Notices, limited services and quick unlock

Lenders have to notify you after 60 days of missed payments, then give a 21-day grace period and a final 7-day warning before locking your device only after it is 90 days past due.

Even then, things like internet access, SOS calls, and incoming calls will keep working.

If you clear your dues, the lock must be lifted within 1 hour, and gone for good once the loan is settled.