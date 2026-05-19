RBI orders closure of Yashwant Cooperative Bank, depositors covered 5L Business May 19, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India has pulled the plug on Yashwant Cooperative Bank in Maharashtra, saying it didn't have enough money or a solid future.

The bank will officially close its doors on May 19, 2026.

If you had money there, don't stress; about 99% of depositors are covered by the DICGC scheme and can claim up to ₹5 lakh each.