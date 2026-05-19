RBI orders closure of Yashwant Cooperative Bank, depositors covered 5L
Business
The Reserve Bank of India has pulled the plug on Yashwant Cooperative Bank in Maharashtra, saying it didn't have enough money or a solid future.
The bank will officially close its doors on May 19, 2026.
If you had money there, don't stress; about 99% of depositors are covered by the DICGC scheme and can claim up to ₹5 lakh each.
RBI seeks liquidation, DICGC paid 106cr
RBI has asked state officials to start liquidation proceedings and appoint a liquidator.
The DICGC has already paid out over ₹106 crore to eligible depositors as of April 20, and RBI promises everyone who qualifies will get their dues.
Keeping the bank open just wasn't safe for customers, so this move aims to protect people's savings as much as possible.