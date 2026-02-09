RBI to help victims of small-value digital frauds
The Reserve Bank of India just announced a plan to help people hit by small-value digital frauds—such as unauthorized electronic banking transactions under ₹25,000.
If you're a first-time victim, the RBI would bear 70% of the loss, while the customer and the bank would each bear 15%.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra shared this update as part of a bigger push to protect consumers from mis-selling and harassment in financial services.
New rules to stop banks from pushing random insurance, loans
Digital fraud cases are on the rise, and private sector banks bore the brunt of reported incidents.
The RBI is also working on new rules so banks can't push random insurance or loans that don't fit your needs, plus stricter guidelines to stop harassment during loan recovery.
Public feedback is welcome on these drafts, so if you care about safer online banking, keep an eye out!