Real estate sector wants 'industry status' in upcoming budget
With the Union Budget 2026 around the corner, real estate developers are asking the government to officially recognize their sector as an "industry."
E Ashok Kumar from CREDAI Visakhapatnam says this move would help builders get easier access to loans, lower borrowing costs, and speed up housing projects—similar to how things work for cement and steel companies.
Why should you care?
If real estate gets "industry status," it could mean better governance and more transparency—especially for smaller builders who currently struggle with expensive private loans.
Kumar points out that formal recognition would push for stricter accountability.
Plus, if home sales rise in major cities, smoother financing could lead to faster project delivery and better quality homes—good news if you're thinking about buying property in the future.