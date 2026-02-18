'Real key to success is sticking with tough problems': Kumar
Pratyush Kumar, CEO of Sarvam AI, says the real key to success isn't just talent—it's sticking with tough problems and being willing to "suffer" a bit for what you want.
At the NDTV AI Summit 2026, he shared, "People who go the extra mile are more productive."
Adapting to AI's impact
Kumar pointed out that thanks to AI, knowing lots of facts isn't enough anymore. What really counts is how quickly you can learn new things and adapt.
He looks for people who show initiative and creativity—those ready to solve problems and imagine what's next.
Kumar on Sarvam AI's mission
Sarvam AI offers a platform where anyone can build apps by simply describing them—starting at ₹1,000 a month.
Kumar believes this will help more people access technology as AI keeps evolving at lightning speed.
New AI glasses launched
Kumar also highlighted India's strong digital infrastructure (think Aadhaar) as an advantage for building inclusive tech.
At the event, Sarvam introduced its new AI glasses—tested by PM Modi—aimed at making smart tools available for everyone.