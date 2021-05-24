Home / News / Business News / Realme will launch new TechLife brand on May 25
Realme will launch new TechLife brand on May 25

Smartphone company Realme has recently announced the launch of a new brand called D under its TechLife division. Set to make a global online-only debut on May 25, its launch was announced through Realme TechLife and Realme India Twitter handles. However, the company has not specified if the brand name is D or starts with the letter D.

This year, the company plans to launch more than 100 new Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and lifestyle products, which range from affordable smart TVs, smart plugs, trimmers, smart bulbs, and more. Realme is also looking to collaborate with partners for its new brand and co-develop smart home devices, where it plans to support the partners with R&D, supply chain, and quality assurance.

Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth said, "We are super excited as D will be finally here in just a few days and it will be the first brand in our Realme TechLife ecosystem. We are thankful for extraordinary response that we have been receiving."

Realme's TechLife platform focuses on AIoT products with an aim to offer its consumers a "desired life enhanced by technology." Currently, the TechLife division has a range of products on offer, including smartwatches, smart bands, smart toothbrushes, and smart cameras. Back in February, the company had teased the launch of headphones, Wi-Fi router, smart lamp, smart bulb, and smart scale.

In fact, its rival smartphone company Xiaomi had introduced its Smart Home brand in 2016. Formerly known as Mijia, the Smart Home brand works on a similar business model where it offers a wide range of products manufactured by its OEM partners. In 2019, Xiaomi also launched its e-commerce platform called ShareSave in India - it sells smart lifestyle products otherwise only available internationally.

