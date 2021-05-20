#DealOfTheDay: Realme X7 Pro 5G available with Rs. 6,000 discount

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 20, 2021, 07:37 pm

Flipkart is offering attractive discount on Realme X7 Pro 5G

If you are planning to buy a feature-rich and powerful 5G smartphone without denting your wallet, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 6,000 on the Realme X7 Pro 5G handset. The e-commerce giant is also providing offers with HDFC and Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards as well as extra exchange benefits. Here are more details.

Pricing

Everything to know about the deal

Realme X7 Pro 5G is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 26,999 (MRP: Rs. 32,999). You can further avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,200 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards or a 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Additionally, buyers can bring down the cost of the phone by up to Rs. 14,600 by exchanging an old mobile.

Design and display

The handset flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Realme X7 Pro 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. On Flipkart, it is available in Fantasy and Mystic Black color options.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Pro 5G sports a quad rear camera setup, which comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 65W fast-charging

The Realme X7 Pro 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it boots Android 10-based Realme UI and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.