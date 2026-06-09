Redington shares jump nearly 5% after Apple's WWDC AI reveal
Redington, Apple's longtime distribution partner, saw its shares jump nearly 5% on June 9 after Apple showed off major AI upgrades at WWDC 2026, including a smarter Siri AI, cool photo editing tools, and new child safety features.
Investors are feeling good about Redington's future as it's been handling Apple's supply chain in India and beyond since 2007.
Redington Q4 net profit 391 cr
Redington's stock hit an intraday high of ₹241 on the NSE, snapping a two-session losing streak.
While the company's net profit for Q4 FY26 dropped to ₹391 crore (down over 41% from last year), revenue actually grew by nearly 26%.
Despite some ups and downs this year, Redington's stock is still up more than 74% over the past five years, showing it can handle industry changes pretty well.