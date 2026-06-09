Redington shares jump nearly 5% after Apple's WWDC AI reveal

Redington Q4 net profit 391 cr

Redington's stock hit an intraday high of ₹241 on the NSE, snapping a two-session losing streak.

While the company's net profit for Q4 FY26 dropped to ₹391 crore (down over 41% from last year), revenue actually grew by nearly 26%.

Despite some ups and downs this year, Redington's stock is still up more than 74% over the past five years, showing it can handle industry changes pretty well.