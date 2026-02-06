REITs can now get loans directly from banks: What it means
Big update from the Reserve Bank of India: banks can now give loans straight to Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
This is meant to make it easier for the real estate sector—think office spaces and malls—to get funding.
The announcement came during RBI's first policy review of 2026, where they also kept the repo rate steady at 5.25%.
Cheaper loans, more flexibility
Until now, REITs had to use complicated routes to borrow money.
With this new rule, they're treated like other investment funds, which could mean cheaper loans and more flexibility.
Analysts say this move should boost growth in commercial real estate and help bring in more big investors—good news if you're watching how cities are growing or thinking about future careers in property or finance!