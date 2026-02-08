Jack Dorsey's Block to fire 10% of its workforce
Block Inc, the company behind Square and Cash App, is undergoing a restructuring.
It is planning to lay off nearly 10% of its workforce.
Co-founder Jack Dorsey told staff "we need to move" because "we're behind in our actions."
Layoffs were not due to financial issues
Dorsey clarified these job cuts aren't about money or AI taking over. Instead, roles are being cut for strategy reasons, due to performance reviews, and also manager positions are being removed to flatten out the hierarchy.
Nearly 200 managers are now regular team members and hundreds of open jobs have been closed.
The layoffs hit a range of remote California workers—from engineers to lawyers.
Block's stock took a hit last year
Block's stock took a real hit last year—down 32% in 2025 amid reports that its earnings fell short of analysts' expectations.
And this isn't their first round: the source does not report a January 2024 layoff.