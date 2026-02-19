₹11,000 crore pulled out of Indian IT stocks by FIIs

If you're following tech careers or investing trends, this is a sign of how much AI is changing the game. While FIIs moved money into sectors like capital goods and finance instead, their sharp exit from tech shows just how cautious they're feeling about automation's impact on future profits.

Broader implications of AI on investments

Even though overall FII investment in India was positive this month, they clearly singled out IT for a selloff—probably front-loading their concerns before the industry adapts to new business models.

It's a reminder that big shifts like AI don't just change jobs; they shake up where the money flows too.