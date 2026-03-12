Rupee falls to ₹92.34 against US dollar

When oil gets expensive, India has to spend more on imports, which raises India's import bill and can widen the current account deficit. A weaker rupee can increase the cost of expenses denominated in foreign currency.

Iran's attack on tankers sends Brent crude above $100

Iran's attacks on tankers have rattled global markets and sent Brent crude above $100 a barrel, even though the International Energy Agency tried to calm things by promising extra supply from reserves.

The uncertainty is making currencies like the rupee feel the heat.