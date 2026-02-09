Rupee gains 21 paise against US dollar
The Indian rupee jumped 21 paise to hit 90.44 against the US dollar on Monday morning.
This uptick follows news of a fresh India-US trade agreement framework announced on Saturday, which aims to cut import duties and make trading smoother between the two countries.
Rupee shines on global stage
Market experts say the announced framework for an interim trade agreement, a weaker US dollar globally, and strong vibes from Indian stock markets are all helping the rupee shine right now.
The currency is also holding steady against other big players, showing it's having a pretty solid run in global markets.