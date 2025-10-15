Rupee gains to 87.93 per US dollar
The Indian rupee climbed to 87.93 per US dollar, making a solid comeback after hitting recent lows.
This boost came after the US Federal Reserve signaled possible interest rate cuts, and the Reserve Bank of India stepped in with early dollar sales.
Falling crude oil prices also helped steady things.
Cheaper imports and rising stock markets
A stronger rupee means cheaper imports—especially fuel—which can generally help keep inflation in check and stretch your money further.
Plus, Indian stock markets got a lift too, with Sensex and Nifty 50 both rising over 0.5%, reflecting brighter investor moods.
What next for the rupee?
Analysts suggest that the rupee could stay around this level or even gain more if US rates actually drop later this year.
For now, global signals and RBI moves are influencing the currency front.