Rupee opens stronger at 95.48 after Iran Israel tensions ease

Experts see rupee 95.00-95.85 RBI watch

Experts think the rupee will stay between 95.00 and 95.85, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely to step in near 95.80 if things get shaky.

Asian currencies were mixed, while the Korean won gained, the yen and rupiah slipped a bit.

Finrex suggests exporters sell dollars near 95.75-95.80, while importers should look to buy closer to 95.00, since demand from oil companies and investors could shift things quickly.