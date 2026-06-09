Rupee opens stronger at 95.48 after Iran Israel tensions ease
Business
The rupee started Tuesday stronger at 95.48 per US dollar, thanks to falling oil prices after tensions between Iran and Israel cooled off.
A weaker US dollar also helped boost the rupee's opening.
Experts see rupee 95.00-95.85 RBI watch
Experts think the rupee will stay between 95.00 and 95.85, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely to step in near 95.80 if things get shaky.
Asian currencies were mixed, while the Korean won gained, the yen and rupiah slipped a bit.
Finrex suggests exporters sell dollars near 95.75-95.80, while importers should look to buy closer to 95.00, since demand from oil companies and investors could shift things quickly.