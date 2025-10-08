Russia's oil output rises, but revenues fall: What is happening

Why the drop in revenues?

Even with more oil flowing, Russia's oil and gas revenues fell 23% year-on-year in September, landing at $7.11 billion.

Lower global prices, a stronger ruble, and ongoing Western sanctions are making things tough.

On top of that, drone attacks on Russian refineries have shaken up domestic processing, pushing Russia to export more crude.

Meanwhile, countries like China and India are snapping up Russian oil at discounts as the market shifts.