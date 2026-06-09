Sachin Bansal's Navi seeks $300 million with potential $2B valuation

Navi Technologies disburses ₹3,000-4,000cr monthly

In India, Navi is already making waves: its lending arm dishes out ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 crore in loans every month and saw profits jump 32% this year.

After RBI restrictions in 2024 and skipping its IPO plans for now (even after SEBI's green light), Navi is choosing private funding instead, a move that shows it's adapting fast to keep growing.