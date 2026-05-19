Salesforce raises India headcount to over 17,000, revenue $1.5B
Business
Salesforce just upped its India team from over 14,000 to over 17,000 people, announced by South Asia CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya at the Agentforce World Tour in Mumbai.
The company's revenue shot up more than 47%, hitting $1.5 billion.
Salesforce Agentforce voice debuts in Hindi
Agentforce voice is now available in Hindi to make customer support smarter and more accessible, with more Indian languages coming soon.
Tata Realty's response times dropped from days to just eight hours thanks to Agentforce.
Salesforce also supports over 850 nonprofits and plans to train 100,000 people in AI skills by the end of 2026.