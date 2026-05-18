Salesforce reskills 3,000 employees into sales roles, Vala Afshar says
Salesforce just moved approximately 3,000 employees into sales jobs as it leans harder into AI.
Instead of hiring from outside, the company reskilled people from roles now handled by AI agents.
Chief Digital Evangelist Vala Afshar shared this in Mumbai, saying the shift is all about staying efficient and adapting to new tech.
Salesforce India revenue jumped over 45%
Afshar explained that using AI helps cut out inefficiencies and makes the company less hierarchical (think fewer layers and more action).
He emphasized that companies need to identify blockages and wastage in business operations to balance costs and productivity.
India is a huge part of this story too: Salesforce's team there is its second biggest worldwide, and the company's local profits and revenue jumped over 45% last year.
By 2028, the Salesforce economy could add $89 billion in revenue in India.