Salesforce South Asia CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya says AI creates jobs
Salesforce South Asia's CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya says AI isn't just about taking jobs away: it's also creating totally new ones.
At Salesforce's anniversary event, she mentioned roles like "tutoring the agents themselves" and "forward-deployed engineers" that were not being discussed two years back and are coming up now.
Salesforce to train 1 million Indians
Bhattacharya highlighted that as AI takes over boring, repetitive tasks (and does them faster and with fewer mistakes), learning new skills is more important than ever.
That's why Salesforce plans to train 1 million people in India in AI-related skills by 2030, teaming up with big names like Infosys and TCS, plus offering virtual internships for hands-on experience.
She also gave a shout-out to India's talented workforce, calling it key to Salesforce's global success.