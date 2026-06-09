Salesforce South Asia CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya says AI creates jobs

Salesforce to train 1 million Indians

Bhattacharya highlighted that as AI takes over boring, repetitive tasks (and does them faster and with fewer mistakes), learning new skills is more important than ever.

That's why Salesforce plans to train 1 million people in India in AI-related skills by 2030, teaming up with big names like Infosys and TCS, plus offering virtual internships for hands-on experience.

She also gave a shout-out to India's talented workforce, calling it key to Salesforce's global success.