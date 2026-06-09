Salesforce will train 1 million Indians in AI by 2030

Salesforce's plan covers 4 training areas

The plan covers four main areas: government-supported AI programs, virtual internships, academic partnerships, and a strong partner network.

Collaborations with IndiaAI will help reach emerging talent, while virtual internships with AICTE offer hands-on experience.

Academic tie-ups (like with Manipal Academy of Higher Education) and support from partners such as Accenture and Infosys mean more structured training and even job opportunities across the Salesforce ecosystem.