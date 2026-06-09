Salesforce will train 1 million Indians in AI by 2030
Salesforce is gearing up to train 1 million Indians in AI skills by 2030, marking a big step toward preparing young professionals for an AI-powered job market.
The announcement came during the 10th anniversary of Salesforce's Hyderabad Center of Excellence, showing the company's commitment to building future-ready talent in India.
Salesforce's plan covers 4 training areas
The plan covers four main areas: government-supported AI programs, virtual internships, academic partnerships, and a strong partner network.
Collaborations with IndiaAI will help reach emerging talent, while virtual internships with AICTE offer hands-on experience.
Academic tie-ups (like with Manipal Academy of Higher Education) and support from partners such as Accenture and Infosys mean more structured training and even job opportunities across the Salesforce ecosystem.