Salesforce's AI agents are taking over routine tasks
Salesforce's AI agents are quietly taking over routine sales, service, and marketing tasks—think answering queries or finding leads—so teams can focus on bigger goals.
Arundhati Bhattacharya, Salesforce South Asia's CEO, admits India is a bit behind but expects things to pick up as more companies see real results.
Time saved is money made
These AI tools are expected to save time—prospect research could be 34% faster and writing emails could take 36% less time once fully implemented.
Top-performing sellers are 1.7x more likely to use prospecting AI agents than underperformers, while customer satisfaction is expected to increase by 20%.
Plus, service costs are expected to drop by 15%, which is a big deal for any business.
The future of sales
AI agents are quickly becoming the go-to growth strategy for sales teams. Nearly nine out of 10 sellers plan to use them.
Indian CHROs expect agentic AI adoption to grow by over 300%, which means some jobs will shift—but it also opens up new opportunities as companies scale up with smarter tech.