Samsung posts record Q3 profit, warns of 2027 memory-chip shortage
Business
Samsung just reported its highest-ever quarterly profit: 107.4 trillion won (about $80.04 billion) for Q3 2026, mostly thanks to a huge spike in demand for AI chips.
But it is not all good news: Samsung also warned that by 2027, the world could face an even bigger memory chip shortage, while its shares fell 4.6% in early trade.
Samsung semiconductor profits surge nearly 15-fold
The real star here is Samsung's semiconductor division, which saw profits jump nearly 15-fold compared with last year (from 12.2 trillion won up to 106.5 trillion won).
This surge is all about the global rush for AI tech and infrastructure, but Samsung says there are big questions ahead about whether this demand can last, while rival SK Hynix offered an upbeat assessment of demand.