Samsung seeks to build Gwangju plant for AI chip packaging
Business
Samsung is looking to build a high-tech semiconductor packaging plant in Gwangju, South Korea, aiming to strengthen its advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities in the AI chip supply chain.
With demand for HBM skyrocketing, this move could help Samsung challenge rivals like SK Hynix.
Lee Jae Myung hosting industry leaders
More details are expected on June 29, when South Korea's Lee Jae Myung will host a meeting with major industry leaders, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee.
The event is set to spotlight a major shift in growth strategy.
Samsung began shipping 12-layer HBM4E samples
Just last month, Samsung began shipping samples of its new 12-layer HBM4E chip, part of its push to lead in advanced memory tech as AI keeps growing fast.