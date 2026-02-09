Samsung's stock soars as it preps for HBM4 chip production

Samsung's factory expansion to meet rising demand

If you're into AI or tech stocks, this is huge. HBM4 is expected to emerge as a key technology in generative AI systems, with companies expecting performance and efficiency gains.

Samsung even plans to expand its factory by up to 70% to keep up with booming demand from NVIDIA and AMD.

With NVIDIA's Vera Rubin AI accelerator planned to adopt HBM4 and Samsung already passing quality checks, the company is seeing high demand for its 2026 capacity—no wonder their stock has jumped over 30% this year.