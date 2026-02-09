Samsung's stock soars as it preps for HBM4 chip production
Samsung plans to begin mass production of its next-gen HBM4 memory chips in mid-to-late February 2026—the first in the world to do so—and investors noticed, sending shares up as much as 6.4% after the report.
These chips are set to power NVIDIA's upcoming GPUs and will start rolling out later this month.
Samsung's factory expansion to meet rising demand
If you're into AI or tech stocks, this is huge. HBM4 is expected to emerge as a key technology in generative AI systems, with companies expecting performance and efficiency gains.
Samsung even plans to expand its factory by up to 70% to keep up with booming demand from NVIDIA and AMD.
With NVIDIA's Vera Rubin AI accelerator planned to adopt HBM4 and Samsung already passing quality checks, the company is seeing high demand for its 2026 capacity—no wonder their stock has jumped over 30% this year.