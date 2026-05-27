Saregama explores AI licensing for 180,000-plus songs, forms AI-efficiency team
Saregama, the iconic Indian music label, is exploring deals with AI platforms to license its massive catalog of 180,000-plus songs.
While they're curious about what AI can do, Managing Director Vikram Mehra stressed that real connections between artists and fans can't be replaced by tech.
For now, Saregama has created an AI-efficiency team to identify labour-intensive areas, including copyright infringement tracking and internal operations, where AI tools could improve efficiency.
Saregama plans ₹300-350cr FY27 new-music investment
Looking ahead, Saregama plans to invest ₹300 crore to ₹350 crore in new music in FY27, up from FY26's ₹235 crore, to build more premium content.
They're also optimistic about India's growing paid streaming scene (still under 3% penetration) and their recent ₹325 crore deal with Bhansali Productions means they'll have access to big Bollywood albums for the next few years.