Saregama explores AI licensing for 180,000-plus songs, forms AI-efficiency team Business May 27, 2026

Saregama, the iconic Indian music label, is exploring deals with AI platforms to license its massive catalog of 180,000-plus songs.

While they're curious about what AI can do, Managing Director Vikram Mehra stressed that real connections between artists and fans can't be replaced by tech.

For now, Saregama has created an AI-efficiency team to identify labour-intensive areas, including copyright infringement tracking and internal operations, where AI tools could improve efficiency.