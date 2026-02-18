Sarvam AI launch at India AI Impact Summit pulls crowd Business Feb 18, 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is taking place in New Delhi, and Rajan Anandan said the Sarvam AI launch at the summit actually pulled in more people than last year's Paris AI Summit.

With attendees from over 100 countries and more than 840 exhibitors, the event highlighted how quickly India is becoming a major player in the global AI scene.