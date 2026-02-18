Sarvam AI launch at India AI Impact Summit pulls crowd
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is taking place in New Delhi, and Rajan Anandan said the Sarvam AI launch at the summit actually pulled in more people than last year's Paris AI Summit.
With attendees from over 100 countries and more than 840 exhibitors, the event highlighted how quickly India is becoming a major player in the global AI scene.
Sarvam AI gets ₹99cr in subsidies, thousands of NVIDIA GPUs
Online, reactions ranged from playful jokes about India's massive population to genuine pride in the country's rising tech influence.
A big part of this momentum is Sarvam AI—founded by ex-AI4Bharat folks and backed by Peak XV and Lightspeed—which recently scored ₹99 crore in subsidies and thousands of NVIDIA GPUs from the IndiaAI Mission to help build homegrown AI models.