Saudi Arabia cuts oil production by 20% amid Iran conflict Business Mar 13, 2026

Saudi Arabia just cut its oil production by 20% (about 2 million barrels per day) after shutting down two major offshore fields.

This big move comes in response to the Iran conflict, which has blocked the Strait of Hormuz and filled up storage tanks.

US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran at the end of February have halted tanker traffic and triggered production cuts across the Gulf.