Saudi Arabia cuts oil production by 20% amid Iran conflict
Saudi Arabia just cut its oil production by 20% (about 2 million barrels per day) after shutting down two major offshore fields.
This big move comes in response to the Iran conflict, which has blocked the Strait of Hormuz and filled up storage tanks.
US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran at the end of February have halted tanker traffic and triggered production cuts across the Gulf.
Production cuts across the Gulf
Saudi Arabia's decision occurred amid a wave of production cuts across the Gulf: Iraq slashed its southern oil output by 70%, dropping from 4.3 million to just 1.3 million barrels per day.
Kuwait made deep cuts and the United Arab Emirates adjusted offshore output, with total losses across the Gulf now topping 10 million barrels a day, a huge deal for global energy markets.
Oil prices surge
On top of cutting production, Saudi Arabia paused operations at its Ras Tanura refinery, which handles another 550,000 barrels a day, after a drone strike earlier this month.
They are now rerouting crude through their Red Sea pipeline to keep things moving.
Meanwhile, oil prices jumped nearly 30%, hitting $119 per barrel on March 9, and with Iran warning prices could go even higher, everyone is watching what happens next.