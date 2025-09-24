SBI MF's new hybrid fund mixes derivatives, alternatives, and more

This isn't your typical hybrid mutual fund. The Magnum Hybrid Long Short aims for steady income plus growth by blending equity, debt, alternatives, and long-short strategies. It's open to both lump sum and SIP investments. SBI says it's designed as a "bridge" between regular mutual funds and high-end portfolio management—so you get solid oversight without needing crores to start.

Minimum investment of ₹10 lakh

With a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh (way less than most portfolio services), the fund targets folks who want an institutional-style risk-return profile but within a mutual fund setup.

Returns are aimed at 8-11%, benchmarked against the NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index TRI.

You can redeem your money twice a week for flexibility; top-ups start at ₹10,000.