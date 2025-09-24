SBI MF's new hybrid fund mixes derivatives, alternatives, and more
SBI Mutual Fund just launched the Magnum Hybrid Long Short Fund, its first Specialized Investment Fund (SIF).
Open for sign-ups from October 1, 2024, this fund mixes things up—putting most money in stocks (65-75%), some in debt (25-35%), and a bit in REITs/InVITs (10%).
Plus, it uses smart derivative moves like covered calls and arbitrage.
Fund blends equity, debt, alternatives, and long-short strategies
This isn't your typical hybrid mutual fund. The Magnum Hybrid Long Short aims for steady income plus growth by blending equity, debt, alternatives, and long-short strategies.
It's open to both lump sum and SIP investments.
SBI says it's designed as a "bridge" between regular mutual funds and high-end portfolio management—so you get solid oversight without needing crores to start.
Minimum investment of ₹10 lakh
With a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh (way less than most portfolio services), the fund targets folks who want an institutional-style risk-return profile but within a mutual fund setup.
Returns are aimed at 8-11%, benchmarked against the NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index TRI.
You can redeem your money twice a week for flexibility; top-ups start at ₹10,000.