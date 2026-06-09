SBI to plan YONO 3.0 after 4.5cr users, C.S. Setty Business Jun 09, 2026

SBI said it will soon start thinking about YONO 3.0, the next update of its digital banking app, soon.

The app has already hit over 4.5 crore active users and sees two crore daily logins, pretty impressive growth since its last big update in December 2025.

Chairman C.S. Setty says YONO is a big part of SBI's digital push, helping customers do more themselves and nobody can accuse us of mis-selling.