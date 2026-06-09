SBI to plan YONO 3.0 after 4.5cr users, C.S. Setty
Business
SBI said it will soon start thinking about YONO 3.0, the next update of its digital banking app, soon.
The app has already hit over 4.5 crore active users and sees two crore daily logins, pretty impressive growth since its last big update in December 2025.
Chairman C.S. Setty says YONO is a big part of SBI's digital push, helping customers do more themselves and nobody can accuse us of mis-selling.
SBI eyes YONO for smaller banks
SBI also wants to share YONO's features with smaller banks, hinting at bigger fintech ambitions.
The app brings together almost all SBI subsidiary products in one place for easy access and has earned the nickname "bank within a bank."
With 99.9% reliability and lower service costs, Setty calls YONO a win-win for both customers and the bank.