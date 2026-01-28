SC clears way for CCI probe into JioStar in Kerala TV market

Why does this matter?

This decision could shake up how cable TV and streaming prices are set across India, not just Kerala.

The CCI now has eight weeks from December 3, 2025 to decide, as a preliminary issue, whether it has jurisdiction in view of TRAI Regulations, to hear stakeholders, and to pass a reasoned order, and it may defer proceedings until TRAI examines the matter.

If JioStar is found guilty of breaking competition rules—like routing discounts through promotional or advertising payments or entering sham marketing/advertising agreements—it could face serious penalties.

For anyone following streaming, sports, or entertainment prices, this case might impact what you pay down the line.