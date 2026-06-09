SEBI considers boosting long term commodity derivatives liquidity in India
SEBI is considering a new plan to make it easier to trade long-term commodity derivatives in India.
Right now, most of the action happens in contracts that are about to expire, which doesn't really help businesses looking to manage price risks over several months.
With this move, SEBI hopes to spread liquidity across all contract dates so both traders and companies can hedge better.
SEBI panel explores market makers, incentives
SEBI's advisory group is exploring ideas like bringing in market makers or offering incentives for more trading activity.
The goal? To fill the gaps where hardly anyone trades, like how thousands of crude oil contracts were traded for June but none for November.
If these changes work, India's market could see better price discovery and become more useful for everyone who relies on commodities, from big businesses to everyday traders.