SEBI proposes API based decentralized network for institutional trade processing

SSPs to connect via standardized APIs

With the new plan, STP Service Providers (SSPs) will talk directly to each other through standardized APIs, so there is no need for a central hub anymore.

It turns out almost all trade messages in the April-to-December 2025 period went through just one SSP, which is risky if anything goes wrong.

SEBI says most users such as brokers and custodians will not have to change much. Most updates are behind the scenes.

The proposal is open for feedback until June 9, 2026, so anyone interested can share their thoughts.