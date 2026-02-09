Sebi proposes ₹1,000 minimum investment in social impact funds

Opening up new avenues for small investors

If you've ever wanted your money to help drive real-world change, this could open the door.

The reforms also aim to make life easier for non-profits, extending the period an NPO can remain registered on the Social Stock Exchange without raising funds (from two years to three years, subject to exchange approval) to address delays in tax/statutory clearances and lowering fundraising barriers.

With only 1% of alternative funds currently focused on social impact, Sebi hopes these changes will attract small investors and improve retail participation—so even small contributions can help power big ideas.