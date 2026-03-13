SEBI's fund scheme overhaul leaves investors in the lurch
SEBI has discontinued the solution-oriented scheme category, ordering existing schemes to stop new subscriptions and face possible merger, affecting ₹57,664 crore worth of investments.
The goal is to cut down on overlapping portfolios within fund houses, but this move has left many investors (like Nandish Dholakia from Gujarat) uncertain about what happens to their plans for things like kids' education.
Industry groups urge SEBI to keep both options
SEBI suggests switching to "life cycle funds," which are more flexible but may not suit every investor's needs.
The mutual fund industry isn't thrilled either; these discontinued schemes were widely used, covering over six million accounts with average investments around ₹90,000 each.
Industry groups are urging SEBI to keep both options so people can choose what works best for them.