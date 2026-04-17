Semaglutide active ingredient price falls from $900 to $90 Business Apr 17, 2026

Semaglutide, a popular drug for diabetes and weight loss, is now 82% to 90% cheaper than it was three years ago.

The price of its main ingredient dropped from $900 to as low as $90 per gram, thanks to more suppliers jumping in and key patents expiring, especially in India this year.

This means the medication is becoming much more affordable for people who need it.