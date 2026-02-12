Senco Gold's revenue soars 50% this quarter
Senco Gold, one of India's big jewelry brands, just posted a massive 50% revenue jump this quarter—reaching ₹3,071 crore.
Even more impressive, their net profit shot up eight times compared to the corresponding quarter last fiscal (Q3 FY25), landing at ₹264 crore.
Senco's impressive growth story
Senco isn't just selling more—it's earning way better too. Their EBITDA (that's basically core earnings) rose over 400%, and margins improved sharply.
Despite gold prices shooting up (making sales trickier), they still pulled off a 51% sales boost and saw diamond sales climb by 36%.
Plus, with nearly 200 showrooms now open, Senco is clearly on a roll—even when the market isn't easy.