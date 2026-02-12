Senco Gold's revenue soars 50% this quarter

Senco's impressive growth story

Senco isn't just selling more—it's earning way better too. Their EBITDA (that's basically core earnings) rose over 400%, and margins improved sharply.

Despite gold prices shooting up (making sales trickier), they still pulled off a 51% sales boost and saw diamond sales climb by 36%.

Plus, with nearly 200 showrooms now open, Senco is clearly on a roll—even when the market isn't easy.