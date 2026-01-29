Sensex and Nifty slip as markets turn cautious before budget
The stock market started Thursday on a down note—Sensex dropped 289 points to 82,055.85, and Nifty fell by 80 points to 25,262.65.
This pullback comes right after a strong rally yesterday, thanks to hopes around an India-EU trade deal.
Why does this matter?
With the Union Budget just days away and the Economic Survey still awaited, investors are playing it safe.
It's pretty common for markets to dip before big announcements like these—Nifty can be volatile in the week before the budget.
Even with recent good news on trade deals, foreign investor flows have been mixed, which is keeping prices under pressure.
What's behind the drop?
It's not just local nerves—global signals aren't helping either.
The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady and offered little clarity on the timing of future rate cuts, making emerging markets like India less appealing for global money.
Plus, global cues, including a sluggish Wall Street, added to the cautious mood today.
Early trading saw some individual stocks post sharp losses.