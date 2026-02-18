Sensex climbs 280 points as foreign investors return to buying Business Feb 18, 2026

Indian stock markets saw a small comeback on Wednesday—Sensex climbed 279 points to 83,443 and Nifty rose 74 points to 25,720 by midday.

Still, both stayed in the red because IT stocks struggled, mostly thanks to worries about AI shaking things up.

The bright spot? Foreign investors flipped back to buying mode with nearly ₹1,000 crore in purchases after two days of selling.