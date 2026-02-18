Sensex climbs 280 points as foreign investors return to buying
Indian stock markets saw a small comeback on Wednesday—Sensex climbed 279 points to 83,443 and Nifty rose 74 points to 25,720 by midday.
Still, both stayed in the red because IT stocks struggled, mostly thanks to worries about AI shaking things up.
The bright spot? Foreign investors flipped back to buying mode with nearly ₹1,000 crore in purchases after two days of selling.
FIIs back to buying after 2 days of selling
When big investors start buying again (after eight out of the last 13 days), it's usually a sign that confidence is returning.
Domestic funds are also on a four-day buying streak.
Solid third-quarter results and steady earnings are helping keep market spirits up—even if tech is having a rough patch.
Value buying lifts markets despite IT sector's slump
Markets bounced as buyers jumped in after recent drops, driven by value buying despite the IT sector's slump. Global trends have been supportive too.
For now, things look cautiously optimistic—but markets need to break above short-term highs before anyone gets too excited about a full recovery.