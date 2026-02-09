Sensex climbs 500 points as India-US trade talks boost markets
Markets woke up happy on Monday, February 9, 2026—Sensex shot up nearly 500 points to 84,071, and Nifty climbed 168 points.
The boost came after India and the US released a joint statement outlining an interim trade framework slashing tariffs on key goods.
Indian exporters now face much lower US tariffs
The joint statement outlining an interim trade framework means Indian exporters now face much lower US tariffs (to 18%), giving them greater access to the US market.
Sectors like textiles, footwear, and apparel could see real gains.
Plus, investors are feeling optimistic again—foreign funds turned net buyers in recent sessions.
Public sector banks join the rally
The joint statement also saw both countries lower duties on each other's products, with India cutting tariffs on US industrial goods and food items.
Public sector banks joined the rally too: SBI jumped over 6% after strong profits, helping lift the whole banking index.