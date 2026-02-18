Sensex closes at 83,734 points, Nifty settles above 25,800 mark
The Indian stock market closed higher on Wednesday, with the Sensex up 283 points at 83,734 and Nifty finishing at 25,804.
Tata Steel and ITC led the gains, while overall market mood stayed upbeat despite some ups and downs during the day.
Tata Steel and ITC were top gainers
Metals and FMCG stocks like Tata Steel (+2.8%) and ITC (+2.2%) were top performers—good news if you're tracking sectors that are trending.
Banking, financials, autos, and capital goods also saw solid moves; Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra both posted decent gains.
What about the other sectors?
IT stocks lagged thanks to shaky global signals—Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and HCL all slipped a bit.
Still, selective buying was seen in defensives and capital goods.
With money rotating into sectors like banks and autos (and some defensive picks), there could be fresh opportunities for anyone watching the market closely right now.