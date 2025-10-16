Next Article
Sensex crosses 43,000 for 1st time; Nifty settles above 25,500
Business
Indian stock markets had a strong session, with Nifty climbing over 1% past 25,500 and Sensex up more than 800 points.
Banking stocks like Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank led the charge.
The rally comes just before Diwali, as easing US-India trade tensions lifted investor mood.
US-India trade deal boosts investor sentiment
Hopes for a US-India trade deal and a big 1.2% rebound in the rupee—thanks to the Reserve Bank of India's timely intervention—got investors excited.
Even though Q2FY26 earnings are a mixed bag, analysts expect things to look up later this year with normal monsoons and steady economic tweaks.