Sensex crosses 83,400 for 1st time, Nifty closes near 25,600
The Indian stock market had a strong Thursday, with the Sensex jumping 862 points to close at 83,467 and the Nifty rising 262 points to finish just below 25,600—a level it hadn't touched since June.
The rally was broad-based, powered by upbeat corporate earnings and positive signals from global markets.
Investor confidence bounces back
After a volatile September, this surge hints that investor confidence is bouncing back.
Big private banks and FMCG companies led the rally, with some—like Nestle India—posting strong Q2 results, while investors are watching for upcoming numbers from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to see if this momentum sticks.
Global factors add to local gains
Banking and consumer durables stocks led the gains, with companies like Nestle India, Titan, and Axis Bank standing out.
Globally, falling US yields and crude oil prices, plus hints from the US Fed about possible rate cuts, gave markets a boost.
Easing inflation and a supportive stance from India's central bank also helped keep things upbeat.