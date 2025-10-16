Sensex crosses 83,400 for 1st time, Nifty closes near 25,600 Business Oct 16, 2025

The Indian stock market had a strong Thursday, with the Sensex jumping 862 points to close at 83,467 and the Nifty rising 262 points to finish just below 25,600—a level it hadn't touched since June.

The rally was broad-based, powered by upbeat corporate earnings and positive signals from global markets.