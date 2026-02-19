Sensex crosses 83,960, Nifty settles above 25,870
Business
The Sensex rose 235.57 points to 83,969.82 in the pre-open/opening session and Nifty crossed 25,870 on Thursday, making it four days in a row of gains.
The push came from IT giants like HCL Tech and Infosys, plus upbeat signals from global markets.
Tech stocks led the charge
A lot more stocks rose than fell today, showing strong participation across the market.
Foreign investors also put in over ₹1,150 crore yesterday—always a good sign for stability.
Tech stocks led the charge, but metals and auto stocks like Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki weren't far behind.
Global tech buzz (thanks to NVIDIA's big AI chip deal) added extra energy to the rally.