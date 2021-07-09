Home / News / Business News / Sensex drops 183 points; Nifty slips below 15,700 points
Business

Sensex drops 183 points; Nifty slips below 15,700 points

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 07:06 pm
Sensex drops 183 points; Nifty slips below 15,700 points
Sensex closed 0.35% lower at 52,386.19

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 183 points to close in red on Friday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and TCS. The 30-share BSE index closed at 182.75 points or 0.35% lower at 52,386.19 points. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 38.10 points or 0.24% to close at 15,689.80 points. The stock markets in India remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

In this article
Gains and losses

Who were the top gainers and losers?

Bajaj Auto was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2%, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC were among the gainers. Domestic equities traded on a weak note mainly led by continued profit-booking in financials said Binod Modi, Head of Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Expert talks

IT index failed to gain momentum as TCS missed estimates

Metals, pharma, and realty indices shined, while the IT index remained soft after TCS missed earnings estimates, Modi said, adding that buying momentum remained visible in midcap and smallcap stocks as improved earnings prospect attracted investors' interest. He further said a "visible improvement in business momentum" was seen as the "ease of business curbs by states started offering comfort."

Global markets

Brent crude was trading at $74.92 per barrel

"Recent uptick in daily caseload and increasing positive rate could be a near-term risk as we saw Japan imposing fresh restrictions in Tokyo," Modi noted. Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo ended in the red, while Hong Kong was positive. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals. Also, the international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.08% to $74.92 per barrel.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
WhatsApp says it has put new privacy policy on hold

Latest News

Vijayan requests PM to waive tax on imported life-saving drug

India

Hetero seeks Emergency Use Authorization for Molnupiravir in India

India

2021 Wimbledon: Matteo Berrettini advances to his first major final

Sports

One-off Test, Day 3: Bangladesh on top against Zimbabwe

Sports

Doctor held for not informing kin about patient's death, overcharging

India

Latest Business News

WhatsApp says it has put new privacy policy on hold

Business

French court allows Cairn Energy to seize 20 Indian properties

Business

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google alleging violation of First Amendment

Business

Ambani, Adani to turn competitors over green energy domination

Business

Sensex ends above 53,000-mark for the first time

Business

Features

#FinancialBytes: Myths about mutual funds that need to be busted

Business

Filing your Income Tax return (ITR)? Know these points

Business

#FinancialBytes: All you need to know about virtual credit cards

Business
Trending Topics