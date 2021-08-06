Home / News / Business News / Sensex ends 215 points lower as Reliance tumbles
Business

Sensex ends 215 points lower as Reliance tumbles

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 05:24 pm
Sensex ends 215 points lower as Reliance tumbles
Reliance Industries was the top laggard in the Sensex pack

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 215 points on Friday, tracking losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC, and SBI after the Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged and maintained its accommodative stance. The 30-share index ended 215.12 points or 0.39% lower at 54,277.72, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 56.40 points or 0.35% to 16,238.20.

In this article
Information

Here are the top gainers and losers

Reliance Industries was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2%, followed by UltraTech Cement, SBI, Tata Steel, HDFC, and Axis Bank. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, NTPC, and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers.

Details

SC verdict in Reliance-Future case impacted Reliance shares: Expert

Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, said, "Domestic equities traded range-bound but the sharp correction in RIL dragged the market." "RBI's policy meeting outcome was broadly on expected line with a continued focus to support economic recovery through soft monetary policy," he said, adding that RIL witnessed sharp correction after the Supreme Court's ruling came in favor of Amazon in the Reliance-Future Group deal.

Brent crude

Brent crude advanced 0.56% to $71.69 per barrel

Further, weak cues from Asian markets also weighed on sentiments. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were in the red, while Tokyo ended with gains. Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.56% to $71.69 per barrel.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Government set to nullify controversial retrospective tax law

Latest News

'Cobra Kai' S04 finally gets release date, premiering this December

Entertainment

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 14: Complete report

Sports

78th Venice Film Festival: Picking nine of our favorite flicks

Entertainment

How to watch field hockey? Here is a useful guide

Sports

'Marjaawaan' song review: Akshay Kumar-Vaani's chemistry looks forced on screen

Entertainment

Latest Business News

RBI retains growth at 9.5%, advocates support to nurture recovery

Business

Government set to nullify controversial retrospective tax law

Business

Vodafone Idea shares hit 52-week low amid uncertainty over future

Business

Sensex and Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs

Business

Flipkart, founders, nine others slapped with Rs. 10,600-crore ED notice

Business

Features

#FinancialBytes: Myths about mutual funds that need to be busted

Business

Filing your Income Tax return (ITR)? Know these points

Business

#FinancialBytes: All you need to know about virtual credit cards

Business

Reliance News

Make JioFiber video calls on TV using phones: Here's how

Technology

Reliance AGM: Ambani inducts Saudi Aramco chairman on RIL board

Business

Everything that Ambani announced at Reliance's Annual General Meeting 2021

Business

Jio introduces five prepaid plans without daily data limit

Business

TV18 Broadcast, Hathway, Den Networks merger into Network18 called off

Entertainment
Trending Topics