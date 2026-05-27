Sensex falls 141 points to 75,867 as Nifty holds 23,907

Autos, metals rally, India VIX down

While banks struggled, auto and metal sectors had a strong day. Nifty Auto jumped 1.45%, with Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra leading the charge.

Metals also did well: Tata Steel rose over 2% on positive vibes about global demand.

Plus, volatility cooled off as the India VIX dropped more than 7%, hinting at less market uncertainty ahead.