Sensex falls 141 points to 75,867 as Nifty holds 23,907
Business
Markets ended a bit down today. Sensex dropped 141 points to 75,867, while the Nifty barely moved at 23,907.
Big banking stocks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank pulled the main indices lower, but there was some good energy in mid- and small-cap shares, which actually saw gains.
Autos, metals rally, India VIX down
While banks struggled, auto and metal sectors had a strong day. Nifty Auto jumped 1.45%, with Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra leading the charge.
Metals also did well: Tata Steel rose over 2% on positive vibes about global demand.
Plus, volatility cooled off as the India VIX dropped more than 7%, hinting at less market uncertainty ahead.