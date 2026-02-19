Sensex falls 838 points, Nifty drops to 25,574

Reasons behind market fall

Analysts say this fall is mostly due to investors cashing in profits from earlier gains, but there's also anxiety over possible US military action in Iran that could disrupt oil supplies—a big deal for global markets.

Most sectors took a hit except pharma stocks, with companies like Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, and IndiGo seeing notable declines.

Still, experts believe the market should stay strong long-term unless geopolitical tensions get worse.