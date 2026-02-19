Sensex falls 838 points, Nifty drops to 25,574
Indian stock markets saw a sharp drop on Thursday—Sensex fell by nearly 838 points (1%) to 82,895.84, and Nifty dropped about 245 points (0.95%) to 25,574.15 by early afternoon.
The sudden dip came after a recent rally, with analysts citing profit booking after three days of gains and short-term caution over geopolitical worries.
Reasons behind market fall
Analysts say this fall is mostly due to investors cashing in profits from earlier gains, but there's also anxiety over possible US military action in Iran that could disrupt oil supplies—a big deal for global markets.
Most sectors took a hit except pharma stocks, with companies like Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, and IndiGo seeing notable declines.
Still, experts believe the market should stay strong long-term unless geopolitical tensions get worse.