Sensex gains 174 points, Nifty settles above 25,725 mark
Business
Indian stock markets inched up again on Monday, with the Sensex closing 174 points higher at 83,451 and Nifty up by 43 points at 25,725.
This marks two days in a row of modest gains, even though global signals were mixed and there wasn't much excitement at home.
PSU bank stocks jumped over 2%
PSU bank stocks jumped over 2% thanks to strong results and positive policy news. IT shares bounced back a bit, while FMCG stocks saw steady buying.
On the flip side, metal stocks slipped as commodity prices wobbled.
Investors are now keeping an eye on global AI news and currency moves—these trends are shaping a cautious but optimistic mood in the market right now.